800k to receive aid this term

The government will provide financial support through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme under the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) to at least 800,000 students this term, as part of its initiative to promote equitable access to education.

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Pruksanusak said on Monday that the CCT programme helps improve the national student retention rate by offering continuous financial aid to underprivileged students.

For the first term of the 2025 academic year, the EEF will provide aid to students previously registered with the programme, with verification taking place from July 21 to 24.

In addition, new applications are now open via the EEF website. Teachers are required to submit student information through the online portal cct.eef.or.th by July 21. Results will be announced on Aug 21.

The programme provides support for basic educational needs, including lunch, school supplies, uniforms, and transportation. Depending on the student's grade level and circumstances, annual aid ranges from 1,000 to 7,200 baht and is typically granted for three consecutive years.

To remain eligible, students must attend at least 85% of their classes and meet growth benchmarks set by the Ministry of Public Health, Mr Anukul said. Teachers or guardians seeking more information can call 02-079-5475 (1) or contact the Line Official Account @cctthailand.

Mr Anukul emphasised that the CCT programme plays a vital role in preventing students from dropping out of school, especially those at key transition stages -- Kindergarten 3, Grade 6 (Prathom 6), and Grade 9 (Matthayom 3).

Last academic year, more than 1.34 million students benefited from the programme, contributing to a national retention rate of 97.8%.

For 2025, the programme aims to support at least 800,000 students from over 30,000 schools nationwide, with a total budget of 1.53 billion baht.