Watchdog doubts need for nuke deal

A nuclear plant model

Thailand Nuclear Watchdog has expressed concerns about the government's decision to enter into an agreement with the United States on nuclear energy cooperation, saying there is no immediate need to incorporate nuclear power into the nation's energy landscape.

Tara Buakamsri, a coordinator with the watchdog, said the decision was likely linked to the ongoing tariff negotiations between the two countries. He also questioned the economic viability of investing in small modular reactor (SMR) technology.

The concerns follow an announcement by the US Department of State on July 11, which said the Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy -- also known as the 123 Agreement -- had officially come into force on July 9.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Mr Tara said the agreement will pave the way for the introduction of US-developed SMR technology to Thailand.

While proponents of SMRs say the reactors are a low-carbon source of alternative energy, Mr Tara believes the agreement is part of a broader effort by the US to force the kingdom to adopt its technology under the guise of trade cooperation.

"Despite the promotional narrative, there are currently no operational SMR plants in the United States," he noted.

There are currently only two commercial SMR plants in the world -- in China and Russia. SMRs in Argentina, Canada, South Korea, and the US, meanwhile, are still under construction or in the early phases of licensing and development, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Mr Tara said adding nuclear power to Thailand's energy mix will be challenging, given negative public perception and cost concerns.

"While nuclear is marketed as a cost-effective solution, wind energy remains cheaper and more competitive," he said.

He said that nuclear power is not essential to securing Thailand's energy future or maintaining affordable electricity prices.

"There are plenty of viable alternative energy sources. Nuclear doesn't need to be part of Thailand's energy equation right now."

In his article, "Small Modular Reactors: Hope or Doubt?", published in May, Mr Tara criticised the timing and scale of SMR deployment.

He wrote: "In Thailand, the first SMRs will only start generating meaningful amounts of electricity in 2037, which is too little, too late to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Pushing forward with SMR projects will require massive financial guarantees, which will ultimately be shouldered by consumers and taxpayers."

The 123 Agreement provides a comprehensive framework for peaceful nuclear collaboration grounded in mutual nonproliferation commitments. It enables the transfer of nuclear materials, reactors, components, and technical data for civil energy and research purposes.