Taxi driver offered fare payment in cannabis

Tourists queue for taxis at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

A taxi driver filed a police complaint in Pattaya after a foreign passenger who could not pay the fare from Suvarnabhumi airport offered him a bag of cannabis instead.

The driver, identified as Prachuap, 54, reported the incident to Muang Pattaya police at 1.36am on Tuesday, Pol Col Chanan Kesornbua, deputy superintendent of investigation, said.

Mr Prachuap said a foreign passenger, whose nationality was not stated, hailed him at Suvarnabhumi airport, wanting to go to a hotel in Pattaya.

The fare was agreed on at 2,000 baht. The foreigner said he would have his wife pay on arrival, Mr Prachuap told police.

Arriving at the hotel, the passenger gave the driver 900 baht in cash. His wife, also of unknown nationality, came outside to meet him, but said she had only 50 baht.

Mr Prachuap told police he then asked for the outstanding 1,050 baht. The couple said they had no money and offered him a big packet of cannabis instead of money.

The cabbie said he refused to accept it and told them he would report the incident to police. The couple became angry and fled inside the hotel, leaving him confused and unpaid. So he went to the police station.

Mr Prachuap said he had previous experience with passengers who did not have enough money and he had helped them. His latest experience had soured him against helping other passengers in future.

He said cabbies were often in the news for behaving badly towards tourists, but this time the roles were reversed and he had not known what to do other than turn to police for help.