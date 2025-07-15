Drama online as sports brand store blocks customer

Photo: Running Reviewer Facebook page

An online drama unfolded when a major sports brand store on Shopee blocked a customer over an out-of-stock item.

The incident occurred on July 7 when a customer placed an order during the 7.7 promotion and completed the payment.

However, the store later sent a message saying the item was out of stock and asked the customer to cancel the order, citing platform policy. The customer refused, insisting the store cancel it instead - which led to the customer being blocked.

The story was shared by the Facebook page Running Reviewer, including the store’s message: “We kindly ask that you follow platform policy by cancelling the order. The system will then process your refund.”

To which the customer responded: “I will not cancel it, because I did nothing wrong. If the store does not have the item, they can cancel it themselves.”

After some discussion the customer requested a different size. The store replied that size was available only at a different store and insisted the customer cancel the order, offering a discount coupon as compensation.

The customer declined to cancel, explaining that doing so would sit badly on the buyer's record, incorrectly reflecting a poor transaction history.

The customer was eventually blocked by the store and chose to wait for the system or seller to automatically cancel the order because the item was not shipped.

It was not known if the brand had since contacted the customer to resolve the issue. None of the posts revealed the name of the sports brand.