Parents rally against headmistress over teacher dismissals

The four contract teachers and the protesters (Photo: Chalit Phumruang)

NAKHON SAWAN - Angry parents and other residents gathered outside Wat Thap Krit Klang School in Chum Saeng district on Monday in protest against the apparent, abrupt dismissal of four contract teachers by the new headmistress.

There were at least 100 protesters. They were unhappy the teachers were dismissed by Priyaphat Sengse at the start of the academic term without any clear explanation or justification.

One teacher said Ms Priyaphat had taken up her new job on July 1 and called a meeting with the four teachers on July 8. She announced that the school lacked sufficient budget funding and asked them to hand over their duties to other teachers by July 15, effectively terminating their employment.

The four teachers, three women and a man, filed a complaint with the provincial complaints centre, citing unfair mid-year dismissal without a performance evaluation or advance notice.

The three women were identified as Nattawan, 31, a traditional dance instructor (8 years' service); Thittita, 35, social studies teacher (3 years, 2 months); Nattwadee, 26, a computer teacher (2 years), and the male teacher as Warasit, 32, a physical education instructor (5 years, 11 months).

Demonstrators said the four teachers were dedicated to their jobs and loved by students, and had long-standing ties to the community. The sudden termination of their contracts left students without teachers and damaged community morale.

"Some of these teachers had been teaching for years, consistently delivering results for the school and students," said one parent. "We don't understand why they were dismissed without explanation. If it's about budget or administration, there should have been community consultation first."

The protesters emphasised they were not intent on causing disruption but demanded transparency in school management. They insisted local education should be based on fairness rather than personal conflict or administration policy that ignores community voices.

Ms Priyaphat later said she had not announced dismissals, only mentioned budget constraints while awaiting a board meeting to find a solution. Local education office representatives were scheduled to attend the meeting on July 15 and make recommendations.

Officials from the Basic Education Commission were visiting people in the area to hear residents' concerns. They promised to investigate thoroughly, with a result expected within seven days.