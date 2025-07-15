Korat school band representing Thailand at competition in China

The melodica marching band from Bannon-Udomnoppadon Ooppathump School. (Photo: Korat เมืองที่คุณสร้างได้ Facebook Page)

The melodica marching band from Bannon-Udomnoppadon Ooppathump School in Nakhon Ratchasima province will represent Thailand at the Drum Corps Asia 2025 competition in China, which begins on Thursday.

The band's appointment was confirmed by the Marching Band Association of Thailand on July 13.

They will compete in the Marching Field Show in the Melodica Band category. The competition is in Baodi, Tianjin, China, from July 17-24.

The band gained widespread support after a teacher at the school, Khachonpong Damkerd, posted a fundraising appeal on social media on July 9.

He explained that the total cost for the trip was 2.4 million baht, but the band had received only 250,000 baht in government funding.

The school tried various fundraising efforts, including street performances and selling T-shirts - and raising over 2.1 million baht. However, they came up short by 384,700 baht.

He said they had then called for donations online to support the talents and dreams of the students. Donations closed on July 14 after the target amount was reached.

Online posters praised the generosity of donors and sent messages of encouragement to the students, wishing them success in the competition. (continues below)

The melodica marching band of Bannon-Udomnoppadon Ooppathump School. (Photo: Khachonpong Damkerd Facebook Page)

Supporters.however, also raised the issue of insufficient government support forcing the school to rely on public donations. There has been no official response.

Drum Corps Asia 2025 features four competition categories: Marching Field Show, Indoor Marching Arts - Percussion, Indoor Marching Arts - Concert Percussion, and Indoor Marching Arts - Colour Guard.

A total of 27 teams will participate - 25 from China, one from Thailand and one from Malaysia.