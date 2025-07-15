Govt denies US demanded use of Thai navy base during tariff talks

A ship's crew on parade at the Phang-nga navy base in Phang-nga province.(photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Three cabinet ministers on Tuesday denied a report the United States demanded the use of a navy base in southern Phangnga province during tariff negotiations with Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed his concern over media reports that the US wanted use of the Phang-nga naval base, which fronts the Andaman Sea, in exchange for a favour during tariff negotiations.

Mr Phumtham said at Government House on Tuesday that he had never discussed such an issue with the US.

Mr Phutham, who is currently acting prime minister, said the navy wanted to develop the Phang-nga base as a major facility but budgetary constraints were holding it up.

Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit also said he had not seen any official offer on the matter, only unconfirmed media reports.

He said Thailand adhered to its policy of “balance” when it came to security issues.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa also said there was no official material on the matter. The reports were only speculation.

A source at the navy said there was neither a plan to provide the US with long-term use of the Phang-nga naval base nor any confirmation that the US would fund the development of the base.

Visits by American warships to Thai navy bases were covered by a long-standing bilateral agreement on logistics. The Thai armed forces would not allow any foreign military base in Thailand, the source said.