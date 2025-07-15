Man arrested for kicking autistic boy in Chiang Mai

An image from CCTV video shows a man kicking a 7-year-old autistic boy to the ground outside a store in San Kamphaeng district of Chiang Mai on Monday evening. (Photo: Facebook กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Chiang Mai for assaulting a 7-year-old autistic boy by kicking him to the ground, then attacking the boy’s aunt when she intervened, before fleeing the scene.

The suspect later claimed he was intoxicated and angry after being disturbed by a barking dog.

The incident took place at 4.15am on Monday outside a department store in Bo Sang, Ton Pao subdistrict of San Kamphaeng district of the northern province.

The boy’s mother said in her complaint to San Kamphaeng police that a man had violently kicked her son and then attacked her 25-year-old sister when she came to the boy’s rescue.

Police reviewed CCTV video from the area and tracked the suspect to a nearby housing estate, where he was arrested at 6.30pm the same day.

The man, identified only as Ek, told police he had been drinking heavily and lost control after being disturbed by a stray dog that was barking and acting aggressively.

He confessed to lashing out at the boy and his aunt, who happened to be walking past at the time. He was charged with physical assault and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.