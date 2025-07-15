Police use AI to help track down deadly hit-run driver

Photo: Pixabay

After a hit-and-run driver killed two people in Udon Thani province on July 6, a small part believed to be from the suspect’s vehicle was found at the scene and sent it to investigators at Kumphawapi police station.

Investigators reviewed seurity camera footage from the area, hoping to identify the fleeing vehicle.

They then used ChatGPT to analyse a photo of the auto part found at the scene, asking the AI to identify the specific part and which Toyota model it came from.

ChatGPT responded that the part was likely from a Toyota Hilux Vigo Champ, model years 2011–2015, possibly a minor change version.

It further identified the part as a "front bumper upper reinforcement" with the part number 52113-0K140. This information helped investigators narrow down the search and focus on locating the actual hit-and-run vehicle.

Eventually, police were able to identify the vehicle from the security recordings and successfully apprehended the driver.

The details were shared by one of the investigators on the Dom sirichai facebook page, and quickly went viral.

People praised the police, saying they were smart to use AI to further their investigation. Details of the actual case were not given.