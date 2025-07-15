More raids as police seek to arrest Kok An's children

Listen to this article

Police at the Bangkok home of a woman accused of involvement in her Cambodian father Kok An's scam network, in Prawet district of Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Cyber Crime Police with arrest warrants raided another seven locations in Bangkok and Sa Kaeo in their search for two daughters and a son of accused Cambodian scam-backer and casino owner Kok An.

The Criminal Court approved search warrants for the seven premises, linked to the illegal network of Kok An, 71, who is accused of backing scam centres operating from buildings he owns in Poipet.

It followed the approval of arrest warrants on Monday for Kok An’s children - two daughters, identified as Juree Khlongkijjakol and Phu Chelin, and a son, Kittisak, said Pol Gen Thatchai Peetaneelabut, head of The Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (TACTICS).

Tuesday's raids were led by Pol Gen Thatchai, Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), and Pol Maj Gen Tinkorn Rangmat, deputy commander of the CCIB.

Two raided houses were in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, neighbouring Cambodia. The first was in tambon Ban Mai Nong Sai in Aranyaprathet district, which belonged to a woman identified only as Amphon. Another was in Taphraya district, belonging to a woman, identified only as Wannida.

Police said the two women were members of the management team of a 25-storey building in Poipet housing a scam operation led by Ms Juree.

Two houses were searched in Bangkok. One, belonging to Ms Juree, was in soi 15 Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 9 road in Prawet district. Her elder brother, Kittisak, was listed on the house registration. The other, in the same area, belonged to Phu Chelin. (continues below)

Police inside one of the raided houses in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police also seached two company premises in Bangkok - Breadcrumb Co Ltd, in G Zone FB of Seacon Square shopping mall in Prawet district, and CC Development TH Co Ltd in Bang Phlat district. Both belong to Ms Juree.

They also searched room 4703 on the 47th floor of the Empire Tower in Sathon. The room was used by Ms Phu as an office.

Police did not say if any people were present at these locations.

Kok An’s children are accused of involvement in transnational crime.

Police said they are Cambodian nationals, but have Thai ID cards. The Department of Administration, under the Interior Ministry, views this with suspicion and has set up a panel to determine if any officials were wrongfully involved.

Police on Monday said they had also identified more suspects, Thai and Cambodian nationals, also involved in the scam network. They included people who arranged mule accounts and used them to launder their ill-gotten gains.