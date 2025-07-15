Foreign tourist arrested for spray-painting train

Listen to this article

Caught red-handed: A police officer detains a foreign tourist with several cans of spray paint used to vandalise a train in Bangkok. (Photo: Facebook ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย)

A foreign tourist has been arrested after spray-painting the locomotive and carriages of a southbound express train, damaging state property and causing travel delays, according to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The incident occurred on July 13 beneath a railway bridge on Kanchanaphisek Road in Taling Chan district of Bangkok. According to SRT governor Nirut Amrapan, the man defaced the front of the train and several passenger cars of the Bangkok-Sungai Kolok train No. 171.

Station staff quickly alerted local police, who arrived and apprehended the suspect at the scene. Ten cans of spray paint were found in his possession.

The man, whose nationality was not given, was taken to the Phutthamonthon police station for legal processing. The SRT said it would seek the maximum punishment against the man to deter future acts of vandalism and safeguard national assets.

The SRT urges the public to report any suspicious or inappropriate behaviour to local authorities or via its 1690 hotline, which operates 24 hours a day.

(Photo: Facebook ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย)

(Photo: Facebook ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย)