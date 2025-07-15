Police arrest woman at centre of monk sex scandal

Listen to this article

Suspect Wilawan “Golf” Emsawat (wearing face mask) stands in front of Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, who led the team that arrested her at her home in Nonthaburi on Tuesday. (Police photo)

NONTHABURI: Police have arrested the woman at the centre of a sex scandal involving numerous senior monks on charges of enabling malfeasance, laundering money and receiving stolen goods.

Wilawan “Golf” Emsawat, 35, was arrested at her house in a luxury housing estate in Nonthaburi after police found evidence of a 380,000-baht sum transferred to her by a senior monk from a bank account of his temple.

The money was transferred by Phra Theppatcharaporn, who on Monday left the monkhood and admitted to having given money to the woman. However, he denied that they ever were intimate.

The 67-year-old was the abbot of Wat Chujit Dhammaram in Ayutthaya province. He said he transferred 380,000 baht from the temple’s account as well as 12.8 million baht from his personal bank account, which also contained temple funds, to the woman.

Ms Wilawan was arrested on a warrant issued by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

The charge of enabling malfeasance was laid under Section 147 of the Criminal Code, which covers embezzlement of state assets by government officials.

Senior monks receive monthly stipends ranging from 4,100 to 13,700 baht and are considered public officials.

The sex scandal came to light late last month when the abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep in Bangkok disappeared and later left the monkhood. Police suspected the disappearance resulted from a woman’s attempt to blackmail him.

Police linked Ms Wilawan to the case and searched her house on July 4. Among her belongings were five phones containing 80,000 pictures and videos of her with senior monks from many famous Buddhist temples. The case quickly became known as the “Sika Golf” affair — “Sika” means female devotee associated with a monk.

About 15 senior monks were suspected of having special relations with the woman and nine have voluntarily disrobed so far. Police say some of the monks could also face criminal investigation for financial impropriety.