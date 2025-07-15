Soldiers stop Cambodian visitor quarreling with Thai troops

SURIN - Thai and Cambodian soldiers stepped in to stop a Cambodian visitor quarreling with Thai troops at the contested Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in Phanom Dong Rak district on Tuesday, the 2nd Army said in a statement.

The statement said a Cambodian had visited the archaelological site in company with Thai soldiers who were coordinating access to the area. The visitor had argued unusually loudly with the Thai soldiers, scaring other visitors.

Other Thai and Cambodian soldiers had quickly intervened, stopping the quarrel and calming down those involved. There was no violence the 2nd Army said in the statement posted on its Facebook page.

The statement said situation along the border was currently "normal" and visitors were allowed access to the ancient temple and other sites.

Ta Muen Thom is one of four Thai border areas that Cambodia also claims.

It was reported that the incident happened at 1.08pm.

Thai army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said a Cambodian woman had loudly accused Thai soldiers of invading Cambodian soil.

Cambodian soldiers had then crossed the border in almost company strength and approached the scene. Thai soldiers persuaded them to return to their posts, he said.