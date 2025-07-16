Army 'ready' to fence off border temple if asked

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, on Tuesday officially receives a ‘Blue Bunker’, a mobile bulletproof shelter and operational base designed for military personnel along the Thai-Cambodian border. It was developed by the Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthen Thawai Campus. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The commander of the 2nd Army Region said on Tuesday he is prepared to proceed with fencing off the disputed Ta Muen Thom temple in Surin province pending an order from the government and the Department of Fine Arts.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains stable, with dialogue being held at the local level, although decisions from both sides at the policy level are still pending. The temple is located on the verge of the border.

Regarding a recent incident where a Thai tourist assaulted a Cambodian soldier at the temple, Lt Gen Boonsin said Thai authorities have issued an apology to the Cambodian commander, which was accepted, and legal action has been taken against the assailant.

Lt Gen Boonsin urged tourists to be mindful as their actions affect international relations. Both Thai and Cambodian commanders are urged to keep an eye on their subordinates as the venue has been attracting many visitors lately, he said.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen warned on Monday that building a fence around the temple could escalate the conflict.

"I am not threatening war, but we are preparing for a war that may come," he was quoted as saying by the Khmer Times on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Boonsin said the army would comply if ordered to do so by the government.

He noted that Thailand relies on a 1:50,000 scale map as a reference. Any probable changes to the demarcation line would be technical and the responsibility of the government, he said.

Cambodians can conduct religious practices at temples such as Ta Khwai in Surin, but within appropriate limits, Lt Gen Boonsin added.

Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the recent confrontation at Ta Muen Thom temple, which saw a Cambodian woman accuse Thai soldiers of entering Cambodian territory, is now being probed. Altercations were reported, but the situation was later brought under control.