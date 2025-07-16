Monks' titles rescinded, 'Golf' cuffed

'Sika Golf': Allegedly had affairs with several monks

His Majesty the King has issued a royal command to revoke the royal appointments and ecclesiastical titles previously conferred upon a total of 81 monks, in light of recent reports of monastic misconduct that have deeply affected public sentiment.

The revocation, published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, took effect on Monday. It concerns four monks who had been elevated to higher ranks and 77 others who were granted certificates of ecclesiastical titles under two Royal Decrees dated June 22.

The appointments were originally made in commemoration of His Majesty's upcoming birthday anniversary on July 28.

However, in the royal statement issued on Tuesday, His Majesty expressed concern over reports detailing inappropriate conduct by certain monks and senior ecclesiastical figures in violation of the Vinaya, or Buddhist monastic code.

Such behaviour, it was noted, has caused considerable emotional and spiritual distress to the Buddhist faithful.

Accordingly, His Majesty has ordered the revocation of both royal decrees concerning the monastic appointments and ecclesiastical title grants.

On Tuesday, a woman widely known as "Sika Golf", a central figure in an expanding scandal involving senior monks across Thailand, was apprehended over her link to a transaction of 380,000 baht from Wat Chujit Dhammaram's account in Ayutthaya.

This relates to financial transactions involving the temple's former abbot, Phra Theppatcharaporn, and claims of temple funds being misused and embezzled.