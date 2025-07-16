Waste sorting a money saver

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is inviting city residents to join its new waste-separation campaign, "This House Doesn't Mix Waste", which offers discounts on trash-collecting fees for sorting waste properly.

Registration begins on Aug 1 ahead of the official rollout in October. The initiative includes private sector collaboration and offers exclusive privileges for participants.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt officially announced the 80-day countdown on Tuesday for the implementation of a new waste-collection-fee system.

Residents can register either as individuals and in groups.

Individual registrations are reserved for houses or properties that produce no more than 20 litres of waste per day. Eligible residences include single-family homes, housing estates, and condominiums or flats without juristic persons. Owners or tenants can register via the BKK Waste Pay Pay mobile application or website.

The group option is open to residents in housing estates, condominium buildings with juristic persons, and communities with juristic persons. Again, each unit in the group must respect the same daily waste threshold to qualify.

Under the programme guidelines, each participating group must provide a centralised waste-collection area divided into four categories: food waste, recyclables, hazardous waste, and general waste.

The registration process requires the submission of documentation detailing the waste separation setup and collection procedures.

In cases where a housing estate or community does not have a designated waste-separation area or chooses not to register as a group, individual households or units within that community are still eligible to register independently through the same platform.

For those without smartphones, registration can be completed with officials who visit homes or at the Sanitation and Public Parks Division of local district offices.

Early registration has been available since Jan 14. Participants will receive notifications via the app on Aug 1 asking them to upload photos showing proper separation into the four waste categories before the new fee structure takes effect.

As of July 14, a total of 112,601 households had registered. They will receive a sticker identifying them as a participating "non-mixed waste" household, valid for one year.

They are also given a green bag for collecting food waste, and a monthly fee reduction from 60 baht to 20 baht, with random checks conducted to verify compliance.

Residents must be ready to be notified and submit new evidence following a complaint. Failure to comply will result in a six-month suspension of the discount benefit, after which participants can reapply for validation.

Once registered and pinned on the app's map, waste-collection teams can accurately identify collection points, improving service quality.

Residents can report waste issues via the Traffy Fondue complaint receiving platform.