Suriya defends fare policy

Suriya Jungrungreangkit

The government's 20-baht flat fare policy for electric train rides is intended to help ease financial burdens on commuters, and not to benefit private investors, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Tuesday.

He was responding to allegations by the main opposition People's Party (PP), which claimed the policy favours large businesses that are likely to receive subsidies from the government in exchange for participating in the low-cost transport programme.

The 20-baht flat fare policy has been a central part of the government's agenda since he took office, said the minister, adding its objective is to make public transportation more affordable for commuters who currently face high daily expenses due to segmented fares across different train lines.

"This is for the people. The public has long been burdened by expensive transport costs. If successful, this policy will not only reduce expenses but also help cut air pollution," he said.

Noting that the PP itself had proposed a similar policy, Mr Suriya questioned why the party is now accusing the government of favouring wealthy investors.

The plan would require approximately 8 billion baht per year, with part of the funding expected to come from the operating profits of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), he said.

Further discussions are being held with the Ministry of Finance to identify sustainable long-term funding options, he added.