Unesco 'rip-offs' spur probe

Dancers perform the ‘Ramakien’ on stage at the Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The permanent secretary of the Culture Ministry has ordered a probe into allegations swirling online that Cambodia tried to nominate 22 Thai literary works as Unesco Cultural Heritage in 2008.

Details shared on Thai social media claimed Cambodian authorities worked on the nomination 17 years ago, and had intended to show off aspects of the submission in Royal Ballet of Cambodia performances.

The portfolio of works included royally written pieces and adaptations of local folklore taken from the Ramakien, a Thai edition of the Ramayana written during the reign of Kings Rama I and II, both the work itself and the partial alterations.

They also included a collection of works by King Rama II, such as Krai Thong, Sang Thong, and I-nao, and some poets such as Chaophraya Phra Khlang (Hon) (Phra Vessantara) and Sunthorn Phu (Janthakorob).

According to the submission, the Cambodian authority claimed to have revived the works during 1979-2002.

The allegation has provoked criticism that no objections were made by Thai authorities against the Cambodian proposal, which led to the successful nomination.

The Culture Ministry has ordered the Department of Cultural Promotion, Fine Arts Department and Foreign Affairs Ministry to find out the facts.