Phumtham warns 'idle' officials

Phumtham Wechayachai

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned idle ministry officials that they face the risk of being transferred, and that the reshuffle of positions within the ministry could be finalised this month.

Mr Phumtham's warning came on Tuesday as speculation of a reshuffle arose ahead of the transfer season in late September, which is the end of the government fiscal budget year.

"Nobody is going to wait until September," Mr Phumtham, who also serves as acting prime minister, told reporters in reference to the repositioning of high-ranking officials within the ministry to match its operational needs.

"I have ordered all departments to start working because I want to see everything operational by Oct 1 because there are so many issues at hand," he said.

Mr Phumtham said he expects all the changes to be completed by mid-August at the latest.

When asked if the deputy permanent secretary for interior, who supervised the revocation of ownership of the Alpine Golf and Sports Club, would be transferred, Mr Phumtham said he would look into this and other cases, including the Khao Kradong land controversy.

The Alpine Golf and Sports Club is linked to the Shinawatra family, while parts of the Khao Kradong land are linked to the Chidchob family, a main backer of the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), which recently exited the government coalition.

If there are grounds to claims of violations of Section 157 of the Criminal Code for malfeasance in office, or if any work duties have been neglected or laws breached, legal action may follow, Mr Phumtham said. Transfers of idle, under-performing or law-breaking staff can proceed immediately if there is sufficient evidence, he said.