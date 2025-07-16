France celebrates National Day with grandeur in Bangkok, marking 340 years of ties with Siam

From left: Frank Gellet, Premier Conseiller at the French Embassy; Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, business tycoon; Ambassador Poimboeuf and his spouse; and Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Thailand Board of Investment.

The French Embassy in Thailand hosted a grand reception at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, Bangkok, on Monday evening to commemorate France's National Day, observed annually on July 14. This year's celebration held added significance, marking 340 years since the first historic contact between Siam and France, and 169 years of formal diplomatic relations.

The event was presided over by Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, Ambassador of France to Thailand, and attended by Lalivan Karnchanachari, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs. Among the many distinguished Thai and international guests were ambassadors, senior government officials, and prominent figures from the business community, including business titans Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul and Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO of Thai Beverage Plc, who gathered to honour the occasion.

In his address, Ambassador Poimboeuf reflected on the long-standing friendship between the two nations, beginning with the 1685 diplomatic mission sent by King Louis XIV to King Narai of Ayutthaya. The ambassador noted that, 340 years on, bilateral relations remain strong, underpinned by cooperation in key areas such as defence, infrastructure, energy transition and space.

Robert F. Godec, US Ambassador to Thailand, extends congratulations to Ambassador Poimboeuf and his spouse.

The ties between the two nations have been further energised in recent years by the official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Bangkok in November 2022, during Thailand's presidency of APEC, and two visits to France by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in March and May 2024. During their meetings in Paris, the two leaders agreed to elevate the relationship to the level of a strategic partnership, focusing on key areas of cooperation including defence and security, infrastructure development, space technology, and the energy transition. These priorities were reaffirmed during a telephone conversation on June 27 between the French President and the head of the Thai government. Meanwhile, a new bilateral action plan is being finalised to advance these shared objectives.

As part of the commemorations for the 340th anniversary of Franco-Thai relations, recent high-level visits and the bilateral action plan have helped reinforce the partnership. The celebrations also include exhibitions, publications, seminars, and cultural showcases. These activities will continue into 2026, when Thailand and France will mark 170 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, paving the way for further meaningful exchange and collaboration.

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO of Thai Beverage Plc, joins in celebrating France's National Day.

Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, Ambassador of France to Thailand, delivers his address at the French National Day reception.

Ambassador Poimboeuf and Lalivan Karnchanachari, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, raise a toast during the ceremony.

Diplomats and VIP guests attend the French National Day reception. From left: Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, business tycoon; H.E. Peter B. Wells, Apostolic Nuncio to Thailand; H.E. Millicent Paredes, Ambassador of the Philippines; H.E. Catherine Wong Siow Ping, Ambassador of Singapore; H.E. Astrid Emille Helle, Ambassador of Norway; and H.E. Luís Manuel de Magalhães de Albuquerque Velos, Ambassador of Portugal.