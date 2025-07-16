Persistent rain causes flooding in Chiang Mai, Lampang

Flooded premises in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai, late Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)

CHIANG MAI - Persistent rain caused flooding in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Lampang from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Dusit Pongsapipat, disaster mitigation chief of Chiang Mai, said the floods hit communities and farmland in Chai Prakan, Chiang Dao, Doi Saket, Fang, Mae Ai, Mae Taeng, Phrao and Wiang Haeng districts.

Chiang Dao district was the hardest hit, especially in tambons Muang Na and Thung Khao Phuang, where rainfall exceeded 100 millimetres.

There were no initial reports of casualties. Mr Dusit said the rain eased off on Wednesday morning and he expected the situation would soon improve.

In Lampang, floods hit several tambons in Ngao district late Tuesday night. The local office of the Public Relations Department reported flooding in tambon Ban Haeng, tambon Ban Rong, tambon Luang Tai and tambon Pong Tao.

Elderly and bed-ridden people were evacuated.