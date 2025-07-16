Chinese crewman crushed by ship's crane off Surat Thani

Listen to this article

A Chinese crewman was crushed to death by a cargo crane on a merchant vessel off the coast of Surat Thani on Tuesday, according to local marine authorities.

The accident was reported about 1pm to the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) in Surat Thani. A high-speed patrol boat was immediately sent to assist the injured sailor.

The Chinese-flagged Ocean Wintry was en route from Indonesia to China with a scheduled stop in Surat Thani to load cargo. The accident occurred at sea in the middle of the Gulf of Thailand.

Upon reaching the vessel, the patrol boat captain reported that a crewman had been crushed by a falling motorised crane, sustaining severe injuries to his lower torso and left leg. He died shortly after the accident, despite efforts to save him.

The deceased crewman was identified as Wang Jiejun, 56, a Chinese national. His body was being brought ashore for a formal autopsy.