Gamblers arrested, B274m in chips seized during Bangkok raid

A baccarat table and other equipment seized during the police raid on a residence operating as a gambling den in Bangkok's Bang Khae district on Monday night. Twenty gamblers were caught as others fled. (Photo: FM91 trafficpro)

Twenty gamblers were arrested and chips worth over 270 million baht seized when police raided a gambling den in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district.

Some gamblers suffered minor injuries trying to escape through the windows as Phetkasem and Metropolitan Division 9 police entered the residence on Monday night, led by Pol Maj Gen Khomsit Rangsai.

The raid culminated an intelligence gathering operation that concluded the place had been converted for use as a major baccarat gambling den.

Pol Maj Gen Khomsit, commander of the MPD 9, said 20 gamblers were apprehended – 10 Thais, three Chinese nationals and seven Myanmar nationals.

Many gamblers attempted to flee. Some who jumped from the windows were later treated in hospital for minor injuries, he said.

All those detained were charged with colluding with others, who managed to escape, in illegal gambling activities involving baccarat.

Police impounded as evidence three baccarat tables, nine computer monitors, three CPUs, gambling chips worth 274.49 million baht, 368,896 baht in cash, 44 decks of gambling cards and other equipment.

During questioning, all gamblers confessed to the charges and were later taken to Phetkasem police station for legal processing, Pol Maj Gen Khomsit said.