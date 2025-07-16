Passersby help Pattaya woman sickened by cannabis jelly

Woman treated at hospital after fleeing Korean man who gave her the snacks

A police officer checks on the condition of a young woman who became seriously ill after consuming cannabis jelly in Pattaya. She was later treated at hospital and released. (Photo: Fcaebook ข่าวสารชลบุรี)

Local residents in Pattaya came to the rescue of a Thai woman they found disoriented and shaking uncontrollably after consuming cannabis-infused jelly, before she was taken to hospital by police.

Pattaya City police were alerted around 3.30am on Wednesday after local residents found the young woman dizzy and shaking on Pattaya Second Road, near Soi 5 in Nong Prue.

Upon arrival, officers found the 25-year-old woman, identified only as “Biu”, trembling and incoherent. Good Samaritans helped to wash her face and offered an inhaler. Her condition gradually improved.

According to Ms Biu, she had accompanied a South Korean male customer who encouraged her to smoke cannabis before offering her jelly snacks, which she suspected also contained cannabis.

Shortly after consuming them, she felt nauseous and intoxicated. When she attempted to leave, the man allegedly refused to let her go, prompting her to flee the room and seek help from passersby.

Police took Ms Biu to hospital for treatment and later took her back to her accommodation. Authorities advised that if she wished to file a formal complaint, she could do so at a later time with investigators.