Thaksin to hear lese-majeste ruling on Aug 22

Ex-premier testifies as defence wraps up its case on last day of witness hearings

The Criminal Court will rule on Aug 22 on the royal defamation case against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

“We are confident that we will receive justice,” Winyat Chartmontree told reporters, adding that Thaksin would be present to hear the ruling.

Thaksin himself testified on Wednesday, along with two other defence witnesses, in the case that stemmed from an interview the former premier gave to a South Korean media outlet in 2015.

Mr Winyat said after the hearing that the defence team had initially prepared 14 witnesses. They subsequently decided that the testimony given by three key witnesses was sufficient to support their case.

In addition to Thaksin, the court heard from Wissanu Krea-ngam, a former deputy prime minister and legal expert; and Tongthong Chandrangsu, a former permanent secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The prosecution presented its witness testimony between July 1 and 3. The court had set aside more days for the defence but in the end Mr Winyat’s team required only one day.

Thaksin, who will turn 76 on July 26, stands accused of breaching Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law, as well as the Computer Crime Act, for comments made in the 2015 interview with the Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo. A lese-majeste conviction carries a jail term ranging from three to 15 years.

Thaksin arrived at the court at 9.13am in a Mercedes-Benz. Dressed in a yellow necktie and dark suit, he was greeted by his lawyer before they entered the court via a restricted side entrance off-limits to media.

The trial session was held behind closed doors, with a strict ban on discussion or dissemination of any news about what was said inside. A crowd of red shirt supporters gathered outside the court to show their support for Thaksin before his arrival.

Former education minister Suchart Thada-damrongvech from the Yingluck Shinawatra government and Thaksin’s brother-in-law and former prime minister, Somchai Wongsawat, were among the crowd.

Mr Somchai told reporters that he came to show his support to Thaksin in his capacity as a long-time supporter. He was not a witness in the case, but expressed confidence in the legal team’s preparations.

“Thaksin’s legal team has prepared evidence to fight the case. It’s up to the court’s discretion,” said Mr Somchai.

Thaksin returned to Thailand in August 2023 after 15 years in self-imposed exile. He was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison on conflict of interest and abuse of power charges while in office from 2001-06 — later reduced to one year by a royal pardon.

He was released on parole six months later, having spent the entire time in a VIP ward at Police General Hospital. That stay has become the subject of a separate court case prompted by complaints that his prison sentence was not properly carried out.

The Thaksin case is the first in a series of challenges against him and his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose government hangs by a thread.

Although Thaksin has no official role in government, he remains highly influential and is seen as the power behind the ruling Pheu Thai Party, now besieged by a faltering economy, a border crisis and uncertainties arising from legal challenges.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn was suspended from her duties in June over a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The Constitutional Court is expected to decide within a few weeks whether she will be banned from office permanently.

Her coalition maintains a razor-thin majority after the exit of its second-largest partner, Bhumjaithai, over the phone call issue, with protesters calling for her resignation.