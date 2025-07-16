Siberian Husky rescued after being buried alive in Phuket

Two other dogs also rescued from property occupied by foreign man

An image from a video taken at the scene shows a Siberian Husky buried alive by its foreign owner prior to being rescued in the backyard of a house in Phuket. (Photo: Facebook ขยะมรสุม ᴍᴏɴsᴏᴏɴɢᴀʀʙᴀɢᴇ ᴛʜᴀɪʟᴀɴᴅ and ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center)

A Siberian husky has been rescued after it was allegedly buried alive by its foreign owner in a backyard in Phuket, with only its head left above ground, according to local news reports.

The dog was heard crying for help before local residents intervened and contacted authorities, the Facebook page “ขยะมรสุมฯ” reported on Wednesday.

A foreign man was seen running in to assist the distressed animal at the property in Rawai subdistrict of Muang district.

Residents alerted local MP Chalermpong Saengdee and Rawai mayor Themsak Kraithat, who led police and Soi Dog Foundation staff to the house, located in Soi Suksan 1, Moo 4.

Upon arriving they dug out the distressed dog and also rescued two other Siberian huskies found on the property.

The foundation said it would care for the three dogs until they recover and are ready for adoption. The foreign man, who is suspected of burying the dog, will be questioned further by police. Legal action is expected.

Soi Dog Foundation staff initially spoke with the man to understand the circumstances before handing the matter over to police for a formal investigation.

Staff from the Soi Dog Foundation speak with the owner of the buried Siberian Husky at his home in Phuket. A police investigation is pending. (Photo: Facebook ขยะมรสุม ᴍᴏɴsᴏᴏɴɢᴀʀʙᴀɢᴇ ᴛʜᴀɪʟᴀɴᴅ and ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center)

