MPs reaffirm Referendum Bill support

A charter referendum in 2016

The House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly reaffirmed its support for the Referendum Bill, with 375 votes in favour and none against, ending a months-long deadlock that has stalled progress on constitutional reform.

The bill was suspended for more than 180 days after the Senate amended key principles and rejected the House's original version. Under Section 137 (3) of the constitution, the House is allowed to revisit and reaffirm its original version of a bill after a six-month holding period without requiring further Senate approval.

On Dec 18, a joint House-Senate committee reviewing the bill proposed changes favouring the Senate's position. The House subsequently voted against that version, leading to the 180-day suspension which expired on June 17 during the parliamentary recess.

The impasse stemmed from disagreements over the voting threshold required in future referendums. While the House-approved version endorsed a simple majority, meaning a majority of ballots cast would decide the outcome, the Senate insisted on a double majority system, requiring both a majority of total eligible voters and a majority of those casting ballots.

The stricter requirement was slammed by some critics as a potential roadblock to amending the 2017 constitution. The version reaffirmed by the House on Wednesday retains the simple majority mechanism for resolving referendum questions.

The reaffirmation now awaits submission for royal assent.

Parit Wacharasindhu, an opposition People's Party (PP) MP and spokesman, and Chaturon Chaisang, a ruling Pheu Thai Party list-MP, who jointly submitted the motion to revive the bill, said the aim was not to ease the passage of referendums, but to ensure their legitimacy.

Mr Parit urged the government to clearly state when it plans to hold the next referendum and what question will be posed.

"Time is of the essence. This government and parliament may not last long, and we should take this opportunity to organise a referendum alongside the next general election," he said.

However, Bhumjaithai Party spokeswoman Nan Boontida Somchai said her party could not fully endorse the bill, especially if future referendums were to involve sensitive national security issues.