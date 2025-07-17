Cambodia Unesco claims denied

Listen to this article

The Ministry of Culture has denied claims that Cambodia secretly included 22 Thai literary works in its submission to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for intangible cultural heritage recognition.

In response to a wave of public criticism sparked by social media posts, the ministry issued a detailed clarification on Tuesday. It said Cambodia had not submitted any Thai literary works for registration.

Instead, Phnom Penh had proposed The Royal Ballet of Cambodia, an ancient Cambodian performance art, which Unesco listed as an intangible cultural heritage item of humanity in 2003. The ministry also cited Unesco's 2003 convention, which defines intangible cultural heritage across five domains -- oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, knowledge of nature, and traditional craftsmanship. Literature does not fall within these categories.