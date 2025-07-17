Govt urges 'maximum restraint'

Listen to this article

Thai soldiers and their families visit Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in Surin province early this month. Second Army Region

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the government is "deeply dissatisfied" with Cambodia over the recent Ta Muen Thom incident but urged the public and military to remain calm.

Mr Phumtham, who is currently the acting prime minister, addressed the recent border incident at the famous temple site in Surin province. He described the situation as unfortunate, attributing it to provocation.

He instructed Thai military personnel to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalating the situation, warning that Cambodia may use similar tactics to stir up conflict for political leverage.

Mr Phumtham said Thai troops understand the situation and are trying not to use force or be blamed for provoking violence to reclaim disputed territory, adding that measures are in place to control access to parts of the temple area.

When asked whether he feared more strife, the minister stressed the need to avoid fuelling hatred. He expressed concern that minor clashes could escalate into larger conflicts, endangering border communities and soldiers alike.

"The government was already extremely dissatisfied with Cambodia," he said, adding that diplomatic measures are being taken, including potential ambassador recalls.

He said Cambodian Senate president Hun Sen cannot be trusted, claiming he lacks international credibility as none of the issues regarding Cambodia were raised during recent international meetings.

"We deal only with Prime Minister Hun Manet. Hun Sen, while influential, has no formal authority to speak on behalf of Cambodia," said Mr Phumtham.

The minister called on Thai citizens to be patient and promised the government would not compromise its sovereignty.

Domestic tourists returned to the temple on Wednesday to show support for Thai soldiers after a female Cambodian tourist shouted at Thai troops there earlier this week, leading to a heated confrontation.

A group of 40 tourists from Bangkok gave two money garlands worth 10,000 baht to the soldiers involved.

Deputy Royal Thai Army spokesman Col Ritcha Suksuwanon said the incident began when the tourist accused the troops of violating Cambodia's sovereignty.