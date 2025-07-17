Dozens of illegal border-crossers arrested in Aranyaprathet

Thai soldiers question Cambodians and Thais who had crossed the border illegally in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province on Wednesday night. (Photo: Burapa Task Force)

SA KAEO - Soldiers have arrested 38 people for illegally crossing the Thai-Cambodian border in this eastern province, most of them are Cambodian migrants returning to Thailand because they could find no jobs at home.

Soldiers of the Burapa Task Force spotted 25 people in a sugarcane plantation in Ban Kud Hin village of tambon Khlong Nam Sai in Aranyaprathet at 1am Thursday. Three human traffickers who had led them fled the scene.

Of the 25 people, 20 were Cambodians and five were Thais.

The Burapa Task Force said on its Facebook page that most of the illegal Cambodian migrants had worked in Thailand and returned to their homeland. However, they could find no work there and were returning to Thailand for jobs in the East and Bangkok. They said they paid 2,500 to 4,000 baht each to to lead them back onto Thai soil.

The five illegal Thai returnees said they paid 3,500 to 6,000 baht each to be helped across the border after they quit their jobs in Cambodia.

Later another group of soldiers arrested 10 Thais: six men and four women. They had crossed to a sugarcane plantation in Ban Non Sao Ay village in tambon Khlong Nam Sai. They said they were gambling website administrators based in Poipet.

Three other Thais were arrested in a plantation in Bang Nong Prue village of tambon Phan Suek in Aranyaprathet as they were about to cross into Cambodia. They told soldiers that they would work in construction in Cambodia but Thai officials doubted that.

All 38 people were brought to Khlong Nam Sai police station in Aranyaprathet for further investigation.