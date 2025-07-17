Thailand cracks down on anaesthetic used in ‘zombie pods’

Etomidate to be listed in Psychotropic Category 2 as illegal use by vapers rises

E-cigarette liquid mixed with the anaesthetic etomidate to make “zombie pods” seized by Consumer Protection Police in March 2025. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

Thai authorities are tightening restrictions on etomidate, an intravenous anaesthetic, in order to curb its use in potentially deadly vape products known as “zombie pods”.

Currently, etomidate is regulated as a specially controlled substance, and can be used only by doctors in medical centres for specific procedures or operations.

In several recent cases, however, the anaesthetic has been found mixed with liquid for e-cigarettes to provoke a psychotropic reaction, according to Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The use of “zombie pods” that can lead to addiction among vape users is prevalent in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and is rising in Thailand, he said on Thursday.

To prevent more dangerous cases, etomidate will be listed as a Psychotropic Substance Category 2, effective from July 27.

Illegal possession of Category 2 products carries penalties of up to seven years in prison and/or up to 700,000 baht in fines. Sellers can face up to 15 years in prison and/or up to 1.5 million baht in fines.

Dr Withid also suggested that medical centres needing to use etomidate stock up in advance, since there is likely to be a shortage when the new regulations take effect.

Starting from July 27, etomidate will be available for purchase only through the FDA, he said.