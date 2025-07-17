Transport Co to terminate Bangkok-Saraburi bus route

Listen to this article

๊An interprovincial bus on Route No. 904, which operates between Bangkok and Saburi province, is parked at Mor Chit bus terminal, Bangkok. (Photo: Transport Company)

The state-owned Transport Company has announced the termination of its interprovincial bus service on Route No. 904, connecting Bangkok and Saraburi province, effective Aug 1.

On its Facebook page, the state enterprise known as Bor Kor Sor expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by discontinuing the service on this route.

Despite the termination of the Bangkok-Saraburi route, alternative transport options remain available. Private minibus and passenger van operators continue to run daily services from the Chatuchak minibus terminal between 5am and 7.30pm. Vehicles depart every 30 minutes, with over 30 round trips daily, according to the company.

For travel information, passengers are advised to contact the operators daily. Advance booking for other Transport Co services can be made via the official website at https://tcl99web.transport.co.th, the E-Ticket application, the BorKorSor99 Facebook page, its LINE official account (@TCL99) or at ticket counters nationwide.

Transport Co has announced the closure of its interprovincial bus service on Route No. 904, which operates between Bangkok and Saraburi, effective Aug 1. (Photo: Transport Co)

The Transport Co previously announced plans to upgrade its bus services and adjust routes to match evolving travel patterns, as more double-track railway lines become operational in Thailand.

Transport Co president Attawit Rakjamroon said the company aims to increase annual revenue to 3.5 billion baht within two years, from 1.9 billion baht in 2024, as it expects to see overall financial results improve steadily.