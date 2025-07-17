Free HPV jabs at 24 universities

Listen to this article

Female students at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang receive HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccinations offered by the Ministry of Public Health on July 4, 2025. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government has launched a new initiative to offer free HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccinations to female students at 24 pilot universities across Thailand, aiming to improve women’s health and reduce cervical cancer rates.

The initiative, led by the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health, targets female students aged 20 to 26 who have never received the vaccine, Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan said on Thursday.

The programme builds on the national policy of providing HPV vaccinations to girls aged 11 to 12, but data shows that many young women in higher education remain unvaccinated. The pilot will collect data to support a nationwide rollout.

The single-dose, 9-valent HPV vaccine offers long-term immunity and helps protect against cervical cancer, Ms Sasikarn said.

Participating universities include Chulalongkorn, Mahidol, Thammasat, Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen, among others.

The spokeswoman urged eligible students to take part, calling the jab a vital step toward long-term protection.