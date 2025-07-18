Supreme Patriarch backs reform effort

Listen to this article

The Supreme Patriarch has called for sweeping reforms to Thailand’s monastic laws, urging a review of the outdated Sangha Act to restore discipline and transparency in the clergy. Amid recent scandals, he supports stricter rules and swift action against misconduct, with government agencies fast-tracking legal amendments to safeguard Buddhism’s integrity.

The Supreme Patriarch is calling for a sweeping overhaul of the country's monastic laws, urging the government to review the Sangha Act and revise outdated regulations to safeguard the sanctity of Buddhism, according to acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday.

After meeting the Supreme Patriarch at Wat Ratchabophit yesterday, Mr Phumtham said in the wake of recent scandals which have rocked the monastic community, His Holiness is calling on all Thais to fully commit to protecting the religion.

He said the Supreme Patriarch is in favour of reviewing the Sangha Act, which was first enacted in 1962, to ensure its relevance in today's society.

"The Supreme Patriarch has also made it clear that action must be taken against monks who violate the monastic code," he said.

"His Holiness also supports a plan by authorities to draft new regulations. He called for a thorough review of the Sangha Act to strengthen its provisions."

He said that any amendments to the law must be coordinated with the Sangha Supreme Council, but emphasised that the Supreme Patriarch had already set the tone for a stricter and more disciplined approach.

The Minister of the Prime Minister's Office, Suchart Tancharoen, echoed the call for reform.

He said a working group is studying the Sangha Act to find ways to improve transparency and ensure punishment for misconduct.

The reform process is being fast-tracked with input from relevant agencies to ensure the solutions are comprehensive and practical, he said.

"We've already begun coordinating with the Ministry of Interior, local administrative bodies, and the national police," Mr Suchart said.

"The National Office of Buddhism [NOB] may not have the authority to make arrests, but other agencies can, and everyone is taking this matter seriously. We must act now to protect the faith, and remember that wrongdoing is individual, not institutional."

He confirmed he has instructed the NOB to draft the amendments within two weeks.

Separately, opposition and People's Party leader, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, said his party is drafting its own version of the Sangha Act to address transparency in temple finances.

He proposed that all donations over 100,000 baht be processed through electronic systems to ensure accountability.

Key points in the draft include mandatory digital accounting of temple incomes, the use of e-donation systems for transparency, and strict bans on gambling or unethical conduct involving monks.

Disciplinary and legal action will be taken without any exceptions.

National Police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch said yesterday that the police have received 69 complaints against monks for misconduct.

He warned of legal action for false complaints or malicious accusations.