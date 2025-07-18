Love, lust and lost funds

Listen to this article

A growing scandal involving senior Buddhist monks and a woman dubbed "Sika Golf" has gripped Thailand in recent weeks. The case centres on Wilawan Emsawat, a 35-year-old woman accused of forging intimate relationships with high-ranking monks and allegedly using them for financial gain, sparking a wide-ranging police investigation and multiple arrests.

Who Is Sika Golf?

"Sika Golf" is the media nickname for Ms Wilawan, as "sika" is a title for women used by monks. Ms Wilawan comes from Sak Lek district in Phichit province. Raised in a poor family, she left school without finishing Matthayom 3 or Grade 9 and moved to Bangkok to find a job.

She has three kids. Her first child was with a DJ, and then she had two more children with an academic and a monk in Phitsanulok.

Wilawan Emsawat posts a photo on one of her social media accounts while visiting a temple. (TV screen capture)

How the romances started

Her involvement with monks began in Phichit, when she received a Line message from the then-abbot of Wat Tha Luang, Phrathep Watcharasitthimethi. In an interview on the Hone Krasae television programme, she stated that their relationship soon became romantic. Over the course of two years, her life changed dramatically -- from having nothing to having everything she could want.

"The [former] abbot took very good care of me. Whatever I wanted, he provided. One day, I said I wanted a Mercedes, and he bought it for me, paying three million baht in cash," she said.

After the relationship ended (from 2013 to 2015), she became involved with other people, including monks, an academic, and a local politician.

"I felt guilty. I knew it [having relationships with monks] was a sin, but I didn't want to struggle anymore. I wanted enough money to look after myself and my children," she said.

So far, police have found evidence of her having romantic relationships with about 15 high-ranking monks, including abbots or assistant abbots in many provinces, including Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Chachoengsao and Khon Kaen.

She was subsequently dubbed the "monk-slayer" by the media.

What Triggered the Case?

The scandal surfaced after Ms Wilawan allegedly coerced Phra Kru Siriwiriyathada, a former assistant abbot of Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan in Chachoengsao, one of the monks with whom she had a romantic relationship, into filing a complaint against Phra Thepwachirapamok, also known as Chao Khun Archawa, the former abbot of Wat Tritossathep in Bangkok.

She claimed the latter owed her 7.2 million baht in child support for a pregnancy that turned out to be false. Chao Khun Archawa was hastily disrobed at a temple in Nong Khai on June 27, sparking public suspicion and a media frenzy.

What Did Police Discover?

Following orders from the national police chief, police began investigating Chao Khun Archawa on June 18, led by Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pangkaew of the Central Investigation Bureau. At that time, police could not find the former abbot, so they searched the house of Sika Golf.

Authorities raided Ms Wilawan's home, seizing mobile phones, a laptop, and documents. They discovered over 80,000 photos and 5,000 video clips, some allegedly used for extortion or blackmail involving numerous monks. Ms Wilawan was arrested on July 15.

How Much Money Was Involved?

Investigators found that Ms Wilawan had received 385 million baht over the years via two personal bank accounts. Much of this came from senior monks. She is said to have spent lavishly -- reportedly spending 3 million baht in one day on luxury goods and up to 500,000 baht per online gambling session. Her account now holds less than 8,000 baht.

What Has She Admitted?

According to Pol Maj Gen Prasong Chalermphan, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), Ms Wilawan has confessed to all charges. She admitted to having deep relationships with several senior monks and said her behaviour was shaped by childhood trauma after being abandoned by her father.

What Has Happened to the Monks?

So far, 12 monks have been defrocked, including five senior-level ecclesiastical figures. More are under investigation, after videos or financial ties to Ms Wilawan were uncovered.

One former monk, Maha Boonlert Chuaithani of Wat Mai Yai Paen in Bangkok, told police that Sika Golf approached him under the pretext of asking for help with religious items. He admitted to staying overnight at her home. He claimed she initiated an intimate encounter and later borrowed 100,000 baht from him. He said he now sees himself as a victim.

Ms Wilawan as she appeared when arrested by police on Tuesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

What Charges Does She Face?

Ms Wilawan faces four charges filed by the Anti-Corruption Division: supporting a state official in the embezzlement of assets under Section 147 of the Criminal Code; supporting a state official in the misconduct of duty under Section 157; conspiracy to launder money; and receiving stolen property.

In addition, the Crime Suppression Division has filed three further charges against her: extortion, unlawful detention, and fraud.

Investigators opposed bail, citing the severity of the charges, the large number of victims, and concerns that she may interfere with evidence or witnesses.

What About Former Monks?

So far, one former monk has been charged. It is the former abbot of Wat Chujit Thammaram -- Phra Theppacharaporn, now known as Sompong -- who allegedly transferred 380,000 baht from temple funds to Ms Wilawan.

Police pressed two charges: embezzlement by a state official under Section 147 of the Criminal Code, and misconduct in office by a state official under Section 157.

Mr Sompong confessed to transferring over 12 million baht of his personal savings to Ms Wilawan, claiming that she said she needed the funds to invest in a ceramics business. Believing her, he said he continued to transfer money until his personal funds were depleted. He then transferred 380,000 baht of temple funds to her.

Mr Sompong cooperated with police, confessed fully, posed no flight risk, and was granted temporary bail for aiding the investigation and benefiting the case, officials said.

Police are investigating other former monks to determine if they misused temple funds for personal use.

Police Urge Public Vigilance

Police are calling on the public to help protect the Buddhist clergy's integrity by reporting inappropriate behaviour by monks. Tips can be sent confidentially via the Central Investigation Bureau's Facebook page or by calling 082-123-7166.