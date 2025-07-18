Two 15-year-old boys rescued from Bangkok sex trafficker

The suspect, identified only as Chaiyaporn, was apprehended in a hotel room in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, the Children and Women Protection Sub-division said on Thursday.

According to investigators, Mr Chaiyaporn had been using the Line messaging app under the name "Daimon" to coordinate with clients seeking to exploit minors for sexual purposes.

Undercover officers contacted him through the app, posing as clients and requesting two boys. A meeting was arranged at the hotel on Wednesday, where police arrested the suspect and rescued the children.

Officers also seized several packets of condoms and cash allegedly used to entice the boys into the illegal activity.

Mr Chaiyaporn confessed to having carried out the offence on seven or eight occasions. He told police he received 500 baht per child, while the remaining 1,000 baht went to a man known only by the alias "Mr A", who was arrested later that same day.

Both suspects were taken to Nang Loeng Police Station. Mr A was also transferred to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for further legal action, police said.