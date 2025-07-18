Chiang Mai survives flood scare but warned not to lower guard

The water level of the Ping River in Chiang Mai city has continued to drop since Thursday. (Photo: Chiang Mai Municipality Facebook account)

CHIANG MAI - The northern city has escaped flooding as the water level of the Ping River continues to drop, but officials on Friday warned of another possible downpour in the coming days.

Chiang Mai irrigation chief Kuakul Manasamphanthasakul said a flood warning was lifted after the water level had reached its peak at 2.81 metres on Thursday night, about one metre below the danger lavel.

The water level measured at the Nawarat Bridge station in Muang district showed that it continued to decline from 2.78 metres at 1am to 2.59 metres at 6am on Friday. The Ping runs through the heart of the city.

"A large volume of water flowing from northern areas has already passed the Chiang Mai municipality," Chiang Mai Mayor Assanee Buranapakorn announced.

The municipality and Meteorological Department urged people in the city to closely monitor the impact of Wipha Storm that could cause heavy rainfall to the northern region, the upper part of the northeastern region and the western region of Thailand as it is moves towards southern China. The storm could gather pace from Tuesday to Thursday, the weather agency said.

Chiang Mai was severely inundated last year as the water in the Ping accelerated to a record 5.3 metres.