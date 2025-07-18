Four Thai monks arrested after testing positive for meth

Listen to this article

Four monks in Thailand's Si Sa Ket province were arrested after testing positive for methamphetamine. The group admitted to taking the drug, claiming it was to relieve body aches - and to celebrate the start of Buddhist Lent. All four were immediately defrocked and sent for rehabilitation.

The incident took place on 17 July, when officers in Nam Kliang subdistrict conducted a drug sweep in response to tip-offs from concerned residents. Anonymous reports alleged that several temples in the area had become hubs of suspicious activity, with young people frequently seen entering and leaving the premises.

Initial urine tests were carried out at two temples, with four monks testing positive. They later confessed to using methamphetamine.

One of the monks, a man in his 60s, told authorities he had chronic pain that conventional treatments failed to cure. He said he decided to try meth -- taking two pills -- as both a pain remedy and to mark the occasion of Khao Phansa, or Buddhist Lent.

The monks are now being processed for rehabilitation at a hospital, as coordinated by local authorities.