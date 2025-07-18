40 arrested after drug tests in Bangkok bar

Police conduct a raid at an entertainment venue in Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok, where 40 customers and staff tested positive for drugs, early on Friday. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau)

An arrest of a Vietnamese drug dealer at an entertainment venue in Bangkok early Friday led to the further detention of 40 other people, who also tested positive for drugs.

The mass arrests were made after police tracked a Vietnamese drug dealer, identified only as Van. He was found to have been selling drugs in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district, said Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

An arrest warrant was issued for the Vietnamese on Wednesday.

Investigators monitored the suspect and followed him to the bar at 2.45am on Friday, where Mr Van was arrested with eight packets of the "happy water" drug, 12 packets of ketamine and five pills of ecstasy.

In the raid, police conducted a urine drug test for other customers and staff there. Forty of them tested positive, with more drugs found in their possession.

A 9mm gun was seized from one of the detainees. Their nationalities were not known.

All suspects were taken into custody for further legal proceedings, Pol Lt Gen Siam said.