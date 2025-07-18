Facial recognition to help manage Maya Bay crowds

System to be adopted at 11 locations in six Thai marine parks in October

Tourists visit Maya Bay in Krabi province on Nov 30, 2022. Starting on Oct 15, facial recognition linked to e-ticketing will be used to improve visitor flows. (Photo: Radio Thailand Krabi Facebook Page)

KRABI - A facial recognition system will soon be adopted at Maya Bay to manage visitor flow and enhance conservation efforts, according to national park officials.

The face-scanning system will be set up at the entrance to the popular attraction and will start operating on Oct 15, said Saengsuree Songthong, chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park.

He said the system would link with the existing e-ticket platform under the e-National Park scheme and allow real-time verification of tourists against pre-booked data.

“The system will distinguish between Thai and foreign nationals, as well as adults and children, helping reduce entry delays during high season, when visitor numbers peak at 4,000 per day,” Mr Saengsuree said.

Maya Bay will be one of 11 pilot locations in six marine parks nationwide to introduce facial recognition simultaneously. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation will ensure transparent and traceable fee collection, allowing rangers to focus more on tourist safety and environmental protection, he noted.

Although tourist numbers are lower during the monsoon season, averaging 1,000 to 2,000 per day, park authorities still limit access to Maya Bay to a maximum of 375 visitors per hour to minimise ecological impact.

In the first half of the 2025 fiscal year, the e-ticket system helped generate over 391 million baht in park revenue. Tourists planning to visit Maya Bay this coming high season are advised to book in advance and familiarise themselves with the new system to support sustainable tourism, said Mr Saengsuree.

Entrance fees to Maya Bay for Thai nationals are 40 baht for adults and 20 baht for children. Foreigners pay 400 baht for adults and 200 baht for children.

Maya Bay, Loh Samah Bay and Lo Go Bay in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi park will be closed from Aug 1 to Sept 30 to allow natural restoration and ensure safety as seas can be rough during the monsoon season.

Maya Bay gained fame — and notoriety — as the locale for the hit movie The Beach 25 years ago. The subsequent damage to the area took years to repair, and the site has been the focus of intensive conservation efforts ever since.