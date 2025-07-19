New scandal echoing 'Sika Golf' emerges

Police are investigating a high-ranking monk over allegations he embezzled hundreds of millions of baht in temple donations and engaged in an inappropriate romantic relationship, in a case reminiscent of the recent "Sika Golf" scandal.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, confirmed that an operation was underway following a long-standing complaint lodged with the Religious Affairs Centre.

The accused, who holds a higher ecclesiastical peerage than the monks implicated in the Sika Golf case, is alleged to have misused temple funds intended for religious site construction and is also suspected of misconduct involving a laywoman, he said, adding that this case is separate from the aforementioned one.

Though details remain undisclosed, police are gathering criminal evidence to proceed, said Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat. "A search of those involved is expected soon after the other case is completed," he said.

In the case of Sika Golf, who real name is Wilawan Emsawat, he said police are also reviewing financial records from Wat Prayurawongsawat over the past three years, focusing on the assistant abbot who was reportedly connected to the Sika Golf affair.

So far, 13 monks linked to the case have been disrobed. All will be questioned, including the latest Phra Maha Yodpet, the former abbot of Wat Tha Bua Thong in Phichit.

Investigators have credible evidence showing that donations from the temple were sent to Ms Wilawan, regardless of whether the money was for personal or religious reasons.

Police will also look for financial links to laypeople and other potentially complicit individuals, he said.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch announced the creation of a special complaints centre to handle misconduct by monks.

The unit involves the police, the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the National Office of Buddhism (NOB).

While he denied any conflict with the NOB, Pol Gen Kittharath acknowledged past coordination gaps and stressed the need for stronger cooperation. He confirmed that 69 complaints have already been filed with the centre nationwide.

"We need to carefully scrutinise all the information to prevent harassment or the dissemination of false information. If any false complaints are found, legal action will be taken against those responsible," he said.