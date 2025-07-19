Govt mulls cash rebates for Thai filmakers

Listen to this article

Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra holds a meeting with representatives from the private sector in the film, series, and music industries on July 14 to discuss measures to support Thai producers in these industries. (Photo: Ing Shinawatra Facebook)

The government is considering extending its cash rebate scheme -- currently reserved for foreign productions -- to benefit Thai filmmakers, according to Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Ms Paetongtarn, who has been suspended as prime minister pending an investigation, said the cash rebate offers financial incentives of up to 30% to encourage international production filming in Thailand.

She said the government is reviewing the possibility of applying the scheme to domestic producers, following increased interest from Thai filmmakers.

"Thai producers are asking whether they too can benefit from a rebate when filming in Thailand," she said.

"We agree with the idea and are working to determine the necessary criteria. We will make the policy as clear and effective as possible."

Introduced back in January, the revised rebate scheme offers tiered incentives, starting at 15% for spending more than 20 million baht and rising to 30% with additional bonuses for promoting tourism, hiring Thai staff in key roles, and completing post-production locally.

During the first half of this year, 13 foreign productions joined the scheme, generating 1.93 billion baht in revenue, surpassing last year's total.

While in Ubon Ratchathani province on Friday, Ms Paetongtarn also visited Wat Maha Wanaram and the community behind the province's famed Candle Festival.

She reaffirmed her commitment to promoting and preserving cultural tourism, especially sites under Unesco consideration.