House Secretariat to face B178m cut

A special House committee vetting the 2026 budget bill on Thursday approved a 178-million-baht cut to the Secretariat of the House's budget, following a Constitutional Court decision to accept a petition related to the alleged misuse of parliamentary funds.

The decision came after Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, who chaired the meeting, informed the committee that the Constitutional Court had agreed to review whether House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan violated Section 144 of the constitution.

Mr Julapun proposed that, for the sake of transparency, the committee reduce the amount in question, or 178 million baht allocated for three proposals under the Democratic Development Promotion Project.

Mr Pichet, a Pheu Thai MP representing Chiang Rai, is accused of instructing his adviser to draft seminar proposals primarily focused on his home province, then reallocating funds to other projects.

These actions may constitute a breach of Section 144, which prohibits lawmakers from altering or adding to the budget bill in a manner that results in the direct or indirect misuse of state funds.

The proposals reportedly raised concerns from both the Office of Policy and Planning and the Office of Finance, which warned that the projects failed to comply with parliamentary regulations and could violate constitutional spending laws.

During the vetting session, committee member Parit Wacharasindhu recommended seeking legal clarification in response to a concern raised by Bhuntin Noumjerm, a Bangkok MP from the People's Party (PP), who questioned whether the proposed cuts might interfere with the court's deliberation.

To avoid legal complications and save the committee's time, House Secretary-General Arphat Sukanan announced that the Secretariat would withdraw budget requests for the three proposals.

The committee subsequently voted 45–0 in favour of the cuts, with two members abstaining.

However, PP list-MP Sirikanya Tansakul yesterday expressed concern that the removal or withdrawal of the budget proposals could weaken the Constitutional Court's basis for issuing a ruling.

The court is scheduled to hear from witnesses on Thursday and deliver its ruling on Aug 1. Mr Pichet has until July 21 to submit his defence.

Meanwhile, the court declined to consider similar proposals under the 2025 fiscal year budget, stating that the budget bill had already passed into law.

It also rejected a request to suspend Mr Pichet, reasoning that the 2026 budget bill is still under the court's consideration.