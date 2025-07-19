ACT urges audit of state buildings

Listen to this article

Mana Nimitmongkol

The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT) is urging the government to urgently audit abandoned and incomplete state-funded buildings across the country, warning that if not done, the financial losses could exceed 100 billion baht.

ACT president Mana Nimitmongkol has raised concerns about a growing nationwide issue involving government buildings that have either been deserted mid-construction or left unfinished, with initial estimates pointing to financial waste in the hundreds of billions of baht.

Mr Mana called on the government to appoint a lead agency to conduct a comprehensive survey and audit of these projects and to establish both short- and long-term solutions. He noted the absence of a centralised database tracking these assets, pointing to frequent transfers of responsibility between agencies without proper oversight or handover procedures.

According to the ACT, preliminary reports from agencies such as the Bureau of Official Inspection, the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) indicate the problem is widespread.

In Trang province alone, abandoned government buildings are estimated to be worth 2.8 billion baht. If used as a rough proxy for all 76 provinces, the potential nationwide loss could surpass 100 billion baht.

These figures do not account for the many incomplete or idle projects overseen by local administrative organisations, including child development centres, sports complexes, tourism infrastructure, museums, and water treatment facilities, which further deepen the scale of waste.

Mr Mana said the problem is acute in the southern provinces, particularly the deep South, where large security-related budgets and opaque procurement processes have contributed to the issue. One striking example is the 1.4-billion-baht conch aquarium in Songkhla, which remains unfinished more than 10 years after construction began.

In Bangkok, one of the most prominent cases is the 2.64-billion-baht headquarters of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), which has stood abandoned for years. Similarly, buildings under the State Audit Office (SAO) lie unused in 10 provinces, including Bangkok.

According to the ACT, a lack of clear responsibility is the core reason the full extent of losses remains unknown. Often, the original agencies that oversaw construction no longer monitor the buildings once responsibility is transferred. Receiving agencies may neither accept accountability nor have any mandate to maintain or report on them.

Worse still, there is no regulation requiring any agency to track or disclose such data.

The ACT is urging the government to assign an agency to inspect all state projects left idle for three to five years and submit a report to parliament.

For lasting reform, ACT proposes decentralising decision-making power to local communities and overhauling the project approval process.