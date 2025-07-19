Customer cleared in credit card debt case

Listen to this article

A file photo shows a booth of TMBThanachart Bank (ttb) at a recent Money Expo.

The Bangkok South Civil Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) against a customer who was accused of failing to repay a 370,000-baht credit card debt resulting from an unauthorised transaction.

The court found the bank at fault due to inadequate security measures, clearing the customer of any liability.

The ruling, announced on Friday by Itthaboon Onwongsa, deputy secretary-general of the Thailand Consumers Council (TCC), marks a significant win for consumer rights. The TCC provided legal assistance to the customer throughout the case.

The incident dates back to May 2023, when the customer was deceived by a scammer impersonating a government official.

The victim was tricked into downloading a malicious application, which enabled remote access to their mobile phone. The scammer then withdrew 297,000 baht from the victim's credit card. With accrued interest and fees, TTB later sued the customer for a total of 371,608.56 baht.

The court ruled that TTB had failed in its duty as a financial service provider under the Payment Systems Act BE 2560 (2017), which requires institutions to implement effective safeguards against unauthorised transactions.

The ease with which the fraudster was able to access the account and perform a high-value withdrawal pointed to serious flaws in the bank's security system.

Additionally, the court observed that the customer had no prior history of large cash advances, making the sudden transaction highly suspicious.

It said the bank should have flagged or halted the transaction, and its failure to do so, followed by efforts to shift the blame onto the consumer, was deemed irresponsible and unfair.

The ruling also cited guidelines from the Bank of Thailand (BoT), which require financial institutions to fully compensate fraud victims when there is no evidence of negligence on the part of the account holder.

TTB was unable to demonstrate that it had followed these protocols or taken appropriate preventive action.

Crucially, the court determined that the stolen funds remained in the legal custody of the bank and that the customer bore no responsibility for the loss.

It further criticised the bank's attempt to rely on standard contractual clauses to justify the debt claim, ruling that such practices violated consumer protection laws.

"This is a landmark victory for consumers," said Mr Itthaboon. "It sends a clear message that individuals should not be held accountable for failures in a service provider's systems."