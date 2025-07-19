Thailand mulls WHO's HIV guidelines

Thailand is examining the feasibility of adopting new global guidelines on long-acting HIV prevention, following the World Health Organisation's (WHO) launch of its latest recommendations for injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) at the 13th International Aids Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science.

The conference, held in Kigali, Rwanda, from last Sunday to Thursday, brought together scientists, healthcare professionals, civil society, and policymakers amid growing concern over US funding cuts for global HIV/Aids programmes.

The WHO launched its Guidelines on Lenacapavir for HIV prevention and testing strategies for long-acting injectable PrEP on Monday, advocating for the use of injectable Lenacapavir (LEN) as an additional HIV prevention option.

When administered twice a year, LEN has shown high efficacy in reducing HIV acquisition risk. However, data remain limited for certain groups, such as people who inject drugs, according to the WHO.

The guideline also supports HIV rapid diagnostic testing (RDTs) for those starting or continuing injectable PrEP, including both LEN and cabotegravir (CAB-LA). Emphasis is placed on ensuring that HIV testing is not a barrier to access, through flexible approaches including self-testing.

Speaking after the launch, Dr Pongtorn Chartpituck, Director of Thailand's Division of Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections (DAS), said the department is studying the guideline.

"We are following and reviewing the new WHO recommendations closely to assess how they might be implemented in Thailand," he said.

The WHO's guidance includes practical considerations for policymakers, researchers, and healthcare workers and highlights ongoing research gaps.

IAS President Beatriz Grinsztejn said the advancement marks a milestone in HIV prevention, calling on governments to fund and integrate these options into public health systems quickly and equitably.