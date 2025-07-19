'Big Tao' cracking down on misbehaving monks

Policeman is at the forefront of efforts to clean up monastic order, writes Jutamas Tadthiemrom

Jaroonkiat: Began going after wayward monks in 2017

The deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, has been seen at temple halls across several provinces in the past couple of days.

He wasn't there to make merit, however. He was waiting for senior monks accused of misconduct to emerge from the temples' ordination halls, so he could bring them in for interrogation after they were disrobed.

Indeed, the officer known by his nickname "Big Tao" has been in the spotlight in recent days, as he was tapped to lead the investigation into embezzlement and misconduct in the nation's monastic order.

The scandal came to light after authorities raided Wilawan "Sika Golf" Emsawat's home as part of an investigation into alleged misuse of temple funds. Instead, they found a trove of inappropriate video clips and photographs featuring a number of senior monks from various temples across the country.

She was charged and taken into custody on Tuesday. As of yesterday, at least 11 monks have been disrobed, and more are currently under investigation.

The case put the government under intense pressure to clean up the monastic order. In response, the CIB announced the establishment of the "Centre for the Promotion and Preservation of Buddhist Discipline and Ethics" on July 14, to which the public could directly submit complaints concerning monks.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat, 56, was inspired at a young age to work in law enforcement by his father, who served as an officer at the Department of Corrections.

Since graduating from the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, Class 29 (AFAPS 29), and the Royal Police Cadet Academy, Class 45, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat has participated in many high-profile investigations involving members of the nation's Buddhist community.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat led the investigation into an embezzlement case involving Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom, which resulted in the seizure of two billion baht hidden across 84 bank accounts.

More recently, he oversaw the investigation into the embezzlement of temple funds by Yaem Inkrungkao, who was found to have transferred millions of baht to a woman who worked as an online gambling broker.

Big Tao's history of cracking down on misbehaving monks began in 2017, when the CIB launched a nationwide crackdown on rogue monks who indulged in sex crimes, fraud and politics.

At the time, he was working under the Crime Suppression Division 4, which is in charge of the northern region. Under his supervision, about half a dozen monks were defrocked.

"If they violated monastic principles but didn't break any law, they will be asked to leave monkhood.

"Some of those who were arrested and defrocked posted obscene photos on social media and engaged in sexual acts," he said in 2017.