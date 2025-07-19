Motorcyclist fleeing drug search hits police officer

Listen to this article

Police officers chase a motorcyclist after he rammed his bike into an officer, injuring him, in Ayutthaya on Friday night. (Photo: screen capture from Ch7HDNews)

A man carrying a small quantity of methamphetamine rammed his motorcycle into a police officer while fleeing a checkpoint in Ayutthaya, injuring one officer before being arrested on Friday night.

The incident took place around 8pm on a public road in front of the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, where police had set up a checkpoint to search for illegal items.

Officers flagged down a blue Yamaha Filano motorcycle driven by Wuttichai Thadsongkool, 39, who attempted to avoid a search by making a U-turn and speeding away.

Police gave chase and caught up with the rider in front of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital. In an unexpected move, he turned his bike around and drove back against the flow of traffic towards the checkpoint.

As he approached the checkpoint, Mr Wuttichai briefly slowed down and pretended to comply before suddenly accelerating and slamming his motorcycle into a police officer.

The force of the impact flung the officer to the ground, leaving him injured. Mr Wuttichai’s motorcycle then skidded out of control and hit a police car, causing damage.

The suspect then tried to run but was quickly apprehended. A search turned up 20 methamphetamine pills and 0.6 grammes of crystal meth hidden on his person. He also sustained a dislocated shoulder and a fractured arm, requiring a cast, during the crash.

Police said Mr Wuttichai told them he had panicked because he was carrying illegal drugs. A test returned positive results, confirming recent use. He was taken into custody and handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.

The injured officer was treated for minor abrasions and allowed to return home to recover.