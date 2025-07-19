Thai authorities seize substandard electrical goods

Chargers, power banks and other items mostly imported from China and sold online

Electrical products found to have no safety certificates from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) are seen at a raided business on Friday. (Photo: Thitiphat Chotidechachainan Facebook page)

Authorities have raided the premises of three companies selling substandard electrical products through online shopping platforms and seized goods worth more than 7 million baht.

Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, head of a Ministry of Industry working group, led the inspections of the sites, following reports that they were storing products without certificates from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).

The first site was a warehouse, located in CTT Salaya Park in Nakhon Pathom and belonging to TT-One Technology Co Ltd. The company had been selling its goods through 21 online shops.

Authorities, joined by officials from the TISI and the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT), seized a wide array of products, such as power sockets, extension cords, power banks, air fryers, fans and others.

All of them were found to lack standard certificates and most were imported from China, officials said.

Another inspection took place at a retail location on Phutthamonthon Sai 3 in Bang Kae district of Bangkok. The site belonged to NTP Electronic 2019 Co Ltd, which had been running three online shops, using the brand name Onesam.

Officials were following up earlier tests of the brand’s products, prompted by complaints from online customers. The samples failed to meet Thai national safety standards.

The raid discovered other substandard items, including power chargers and sets of extension cords.

As the investigation expanded, it was found that the Onesam goods were imported from China by MGT Intercorporation Co Ltd. Authorities subsequently searched its premises in Nakhon Pathom, where they discovered other uncertified electrical goods.

Seizures from the three companies were worth about 7.2 million baht, the authorities said.

All three companies were ordered to remove uncertified and substandard items from their online sales platforms. Legal action against them is continuing for violations that are punishable by jail and/or fines.