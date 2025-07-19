Kingdom to celebrate 50 years of Vietnamese ties in 2026

Listen to this article

Nikorndej Balankura (left), spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, receives a souvenir from Tran Trong Dung, vice-president of the Vietnam Journalists Association and head of the visiting delegation, at the ministry in Bangkok. (Photo: Thai Journalists Association)

Thailand and Vietnam will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations next year, says a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling it a milestone that reflects bilateral cooperation across politics, economics and public engagement.

Nikorndej Balankura said the ministry is gearing up to celebrate the event at all levels, noting that Thailand and Vietnam are in a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This means that the two countries are committed to consolidating and further strengthening all aspects of their relationship, whether its politics, economics, culture, tourism or people-to-people connectivity, he said.

Vietnam is the top investment destination for Thai entrepreneurs in Asean, despite current economic challenges, including increased US tariffs, he noted.

Mr Nikorndej was speaking to a group of visiting journalists from the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA), as part of a week-long exchange programme to strengthen professional collaboration and mutual understanding, at the ministry offices in Bangkok.

The programme was organised by the Thai Journalists Association (TJA) and led by its president, Norrinee Ruangnoo. (Story continues below)

Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Department of Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomes visiting journalists from the Vietnam Journalists Association, and representatives from the Thai Journalists Association at the ministry in Bangkok. (Photo: MFA)

During the visit, Mr Nikorndej recalled his past experience as Thailand’s ambassador to Vietnam. He noted the warm support he received during the Covid-19 pandemic, which underscored the two countries’ enduring friendship.

Mr Nikorndej also recognised the impact social media has on public discourse, stressing the role of professional journalists in verifying facts and combating misinformation. “This era demands skilled communicators to foster accurate, constructive dialogue,” he said.

He emphasised that bilateral media collaboration is essential not only to counter false narratives, but to also serve as a channel for goodwill and public interest.

He then pledged support across all media dimensions and congratulated the VJA on its centennial anniversary, which he called a reflection of its steadfast contribution to Vietnam’s development.

Apart from visiting the ministry headquarters, the Vietnamese delegation visited several Thai media outlets, including Matichon Group, Khaosod and Khaosod Online.

The group also toured the facilities of Thailand’s National Broadcasting Services to gain insights into Thai journalism practices and media operations.